Bill Nye accidentally crashes twerking party some girls were having in an elevator

A group of young ladies were Snapchatting in the mirror of a hotel elevator when their twerking and singing quickly turned into shock and awe as none other than Bill Nye The Science Guy walked in and casually said hello.

RELATED: People are confused by a weird mural of David Spade next to a Kurt Cobain quote

In the video, the group of girls audibly gasps when the elevator door open and Nye approaches, before someone says, “Wow, hi.”

Bill Nye just walked into our elevator while I was snap chatting.. pic.twitter.com/LwCOITAEft — ☯ (@Savmasta) September 22, 2017

According to the IB Times, Savanah Prosch and her friends were heading to the pool when the Science Guy interrupted their twerking session. Prosch told Storyful that Nye was “super nice and polite,” said hello and offered to take photos with them. But she added that he “wasn’t expecting to see a bunch of girls try to pretend like they weren’t just doing something he definitely saw.”





We kinda did.. — ☯ (@Savmasta) September 23, 2017

I am totally fine with a bunch of bikini'd babes reacting to the entrance of @BillNye like he's Bono or something. — Mo Pitz (@muppitz) September 23, 2017