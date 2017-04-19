Rare Humor

Bill O’Reilly is gone, so let’s relive his most hilarious meltdown

Article will continue after advertisement

The Murdochs have finally decided that they no longer want to do business with Mr. William O’Reilly. He’s a polarizing figure, but he knew how to draw an audience, and how to make people laugh — although not always intentionally.

RELATED: Funny Or Die mocks Fox News in this hilarious sexual harassment training video

This is one of most legendary blooper clips of all time. It features a fresh-faced Bill in his younger years, freaking the fuck out at a poor, unnamed producer. The anger on display is so venomously vitriolic that it’s actually hysterical. An experienced news anchor losing his temper over his own inability to record a simple segue is just a joy to behold.


Module Voice Image
Norman Quarrinton, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement