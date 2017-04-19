Bill O’Reilly is gone, so let’s relive his most hilarious meltdown

The Murdochs have finally decided that they no longer want to do business with Mr. William O’Reilly. He’s a polarizing figure, but he knew how to draw an audience, and how to make people laugh — although not always intentionally.

This is one of most legendary blooper clips of all time. It features a fresh-faced Bill in his younger years, freaking the fuck out at a poor, unnamed producer. The anger on display is so venomously vitriolic that it’s actually hysterical. An experienced news anchor losing his temper over his own inability to record a simple segue is just a joy to behold.



