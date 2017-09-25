Bizarre photo of fully peeled pomegranates has people slightly freaked out

The internet is really great at providing answers to questions nobody asked. In this case, the question is “what does a perfectly peeled pomegranate look like?” As always, the internet delivered an answer, and it was horrifying:

It turns out that a peeled pomegranate looks like something out of a David Cronenberg body-horror movie. Just look at that thing! Jeff Goldblum could burst out of it at any moment. How could something so delicious look so foul?

This isn’t the first time this image has made the rounds on the internet. If you search “peeled pomegranate” on Twitter, you’ll notice that people were discussing this abomination way back in 2015. But we shouldn’t be surprised by its ability to capture our attention. Much like the peeled watermelon image that also went viral, it’s not something we see every day. We’re used to devouring these things without ever really looking at them.

The moral of the story is this: some things were not meant to be seen by human eyes. Especially if that thing is the true form of something we’re about to put in our bodies.