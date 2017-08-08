Bob Newhart talks to Conan O’Brien about the beginning of his glorious friendship with Don Rickles

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of “The Bob Newhart Show,” Bob Newhart was Conan O’Brien’s guest on Monday night’s edition of TBS’s “Conan.”

Newhart spoke fondly of his recently deceased friend Don Rickles, and shared the story of how the pair became friends.

Newhart and Rickles were both working in Vegas. One evening, Newhart and his wife decided to check out Rickles’ show. Rickles took to the stage and greeted Newart and his wife by saying “the stammering idiot from Chicago is in the audience … with his hooker wife from Bayonne, New Jersey.”





Newhart also discussed getting laughs using his infamous pauses, the writing process behind his first two albums and the plagiarist who stole his material.