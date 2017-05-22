Bobby Moynihan bids a heartfelt farewell to “SNL” on Instagram

“SNL” veteran Bobby Moynihan used Instagram to bid farewell to Studio 8H after his final appearance on the show as a regular cast member.
When I was a kid would tape the audio of SNL off the TV and listen to it on the bus. At the 40th I was the Land Shark. I remember watching the Mothers Day Special and seeing Chris Farley and his Mom and saying to my Mom "Maybe one day we will do that?". Two years ago she stood next to Reese Witherspoon and I on home base. 9 years and 193 episodes ago I met Lorne Michaels and some of the most amazingly kind and talented people in the world. Last night, Kenan Thompson, Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin and Pete Davidson carried me off that stage for the last time as a cast member. The fifth longest running cast member of all time. I'm very proud of that and my time there. I am a huge fan of SNL. Always have been. Always will be. Endless thanks to the best and most hard working cast and crew in television. I love them so much it's stupid. So glad I got to share a final episode with friends @vanessabayer and @thesheertruth Thanks to @ucbtny Without you I would not feel like the luckiest boy in the world today. Thanks @nbcsnl I will miss you more than you know. Thank you for all the kind words. I'm gonna live forev…..
Earlier on in the episode, Moynihan, 40 — who is leaving after nine years on the show to star in the new CBS series “Me, Myself and I” — performed his famous Drunk Uncle character for one last time during “Weekend Update.”
RELATED: “SNL” hopes to “Make America Drunk Again” as the departing Bobby Moynihan gives the world the Drunk Uncle bit it needs
Although Moynihan’s final “Saturday Night Live” episode didn’t include any emotional goodbye sketches, he and his fellow departing cast member Vanessa Bayer appeared in almost every sketch of the night and got a chance to reprise some memorable roles — as well as a “Stranger Things” parody sketch:
Bayer also took to Instagram to say goodbye to “SNL.”