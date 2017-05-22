Bobby Moynihan bids a heartfelt farewell to “SNL” on Instagram

“SNL” veteran Bobby Moynihan used Instagram to bid farewell to Studio 8H after his final appearance on the show as a regular cast member.

Earlier on in the episode, Moynihan, 40 — who is leaving after nine years on the show to star in the new CBS series “Me, Myself and I” — performed his famous Drunk Uncle character for one last time during “Weekend Update.”

Although Moynihan’s final “Saturday Night Live” episode didn’t include any emotional goodbye sketches, he and his fellow departing cast member Vanessa Bayer appeared in almost every sketch of the night and got a chance to reprise some memorable roles — as well as a “Stranger Things” parody sketch:

Bayer also took to Instagram to say goodbye to “SNL.”