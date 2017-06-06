Brave bulldog freaks out while watching a rather intense scene from a famous horror movie

Elvis and Khaleesi is a YouTube channel dedicated to two lively canines named — unsurprisingly — Elvis and Khaleesi.

In this video, Khaleesi, the bulldog, is laying on a bed watching the 2013 horror film “The Conjuring.” She seems to be enjoying it initially, but as soon as the movie starts to get a bit intense, she freaks out!

She barks at the T.V. not because she’s scared or confused, but because her instinct is to protect people from harm. All she wants to do is jump into the screen and save the family in the movie from the creepy ghosts that are tormenting them.





Watching movies with Khaleesi is probably a bit annoying, but she’s probably an excellent guard dog!