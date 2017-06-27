Brave kid tries doing parkour, but it doesn’t look as cool as he had hoped

If this video is any indication of the boy’s parkour skill level, he might want to practice his simple moves for awhile before trying anything more difficult.

In this hilarious epic fail, he starts off strong by jumping through two ropes before trying to do a flip over a single one. He can’t clear the rope, and his leg gets caught it, causing him to drop to the ground.

Ouch.

He definitely gets credit for trying, but his confidence ended up getting the best of him. Maybe he should’ve gone for something a little easier to start out. Or taken a lesson from “The Office” and realize that this was a bad idea to begin with.



