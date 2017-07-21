Break out the popcorn because Funny or Die has released the trailer for a ridiculous Kellyanne Conway biopic

At some point in the future, it’s not unthinkable to suggest that Kellyanne Conway will be the topic of a biopic. After all, she’s the first woman to lead a successful presidential campaign. Unfortunately for Mrs. Conway, she’s spent the past few months being the butt of a lot of jokes.

Funny or Die, the humor group founded by Will Ferrell, has been cracking jokes about the Trump administration since he’s occupied the Oval Office. And their most recent jab comes in the form of a “trailer” for a Kellyanne Conway biopic.





Somehow, Funny or Die managed to reel in Diane Kruger and Chris Meloni for the leading roles in their bite-sized film.

Fans of Conway probably won’t enjoy the trailer too much, but if you’re not an avid admirer of the presidency, this might be right up your alley.