British TV star falls through a hole in the floor during awards show — has perfect response

Presenting awards isn’t as easy at it looks, especially for British reality TV star Gemma Collins, who was recently presenting an award at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards when she got a bit too excited and fell of the stage.

OH MY GOD. Gemma Collins just fell down a hole on stage after announcing the winner of Best TV Show at the #R1TeenAwards. She seems ok! pic.twitter.com/XV6TPUTdvY — Ryan JL (@RyanJL) October 22, 2017

Everything was going so well. Collins was clearly honored to be presenting such a prestigious award, but she just couldn’t control her excitement. She yells out the winners and then starts twirling around while letting the roars of the audience wash over her — but she twirled in the wrong direction and lost a battle with gravity, with Ariana Grande’s “Into You” playing over the chaos.





Luckily, Collins escaped unharmed. Like some sort of award-presenting machine, she got straight back on her feet, quickly regained some of her composure and yelled into the microphone “Oh my God, I am so sorry … this is live, this is what happens.”

Some Twitter users had an absolute field day with footage of the fall, and it didn’t take long for the gifs and mash-up video to appear.

THIS GIF OF GEMMA COLLINS KILLING ME OFF 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8Xz4A5CepV — Ashley Griffith (@AshgriffoTV) October 22, 2017

Can't believe I got to witness the most iconic moment in teen awards history. Gemma Collins everybody. pic.twitter.com/VK4H1UySKs — steph (@enchantedsteph) October 22, 2017

Gemma Collins falling off a stage is better with the Titanic music… pic.twitter.com/4bwFaG3uJ2 — Better with Titanic (@TitanicOnThings) October 22, 2017

She may not have been graceful on the stage, but in the aftermath, Collins saw the funny side and took the whole ordeal in her clumsy stride with a hilarious Instagram post and a few tweets.

Guys it’s ok I’m alive I’ve always said I’m like Bridget Jones 😝 don’t worry everyone xx best and worst moment of my life — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) October 22, 2017

✌🏻 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT