Brooks and Dunn’s “Rock My World (Little Country Girl)” might be the most ’90s music video ever made, and we can’t stop watching it

Brooks and Dunn are a legendary country music duo who had a string of hits in the ’90s and beyond. They’re an incredibly influential musical act, and we would never make fun of them — but what the heck is going on in this video?!

“Rock My World (Little Country Girl)” was released in 1993, although you probably could’ve guessed that, because its accompanying video is one of the most ’90s things we’ve ever seen.

This video has it all: sexy ladies in sexy cars, sexy ladies looking pensively into the distance and an abundance of cheesy green screen shots that teleport Brooks, Dunn and members of their band to all kinds of exotic locations — like a forest, or space!





If you were going to make a comedy sketch that parodied 1990s music videos, this is what you’d make!

Brooks and Dunn definitely reached peak ’90s, and we’re grateful they did.