Bros, bums, surfers and sun-soakers — make sure you know your beach stereotypes this summer

Dude Perfect released a new video about the different beach stereotypes, and as the video caption says, “Love ’em or hate ’em, we all know ’em.”

RELATED: Some genius made a ridiculous sand-sculpture of Chris Christie’s newly infamous beach moment

The video features everyone from Mr. Sunscreen to the Surfer Bros, and it couldn’t be more accurate when it comes to the different types of stereotypical beach goers.

“Fun fact: When you match the color of the sand, that’s when you know you got enough on,” says Mr. Sunscreen.





“Dude, my hair tastes so salty,” says one of the Surfer Bros. “Those barrels were gnarlier than, like, going to Cracker Barrel.”

“I don’t want anyone with 30 meters of this perimeter,” says the Sand Castle Captain.

Don’t forget about Rotisserie Ron, complete with his timer to ensure he gets equally tan all over his body. The Diving Catch Guy and the Book Reader also make appearances in the guide.

Be sure to check out the video to see what other beach stereotypes Dude Perfect includes.