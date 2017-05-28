Brus Griffin isn’t just a puppy in a suit — he’s your new favorite car salesman

This brilliant spoof commercial was uploaded to YouTube by steph stuff. It features an adorable Brussels Griffon called Brus Griffin who thinks he’s a car salesman.

That’s probably not true. It’s highly unlikely that Brus actually thinks he’s a car salesman. He’s a dog; all he knows about cars is that if he gets in one, he’ll end up at the vet being poked and prodded by some human sadist, or at the groomer having his precious fur removed…by some human sadist.

However, Brus’s owners thought it would be cute and funny if they put Brus in a tiny suit and strategically placed him on top of various vehicles. And they were right. The end result is this hilariously adorable and adorably hilarious sketch.





Let’s hope we haven’t seen the last of Brus Griffin.