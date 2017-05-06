Call Trump and Kanye, you can now frame your favorite tweets

It’s usually pretty hard to tell whether Twitter is one of the best or worst things that has ever happened to humanity.

Most of us figure that it’s pretty much a mixture of both. There are some Twitter users who inspire us while there are others that most of us can’t stand. But, just about everybody has a favorite tweet that they’ll never forget; and now, thanks to one company, you don’t have to.

FramedTweets.com is selling tweets in glamorous frames that will look perfect in any millennial’s home. And, while you can pull any Tweet and make it into a framed piece of art, they have a collection that’s too good to be true.

There are, of course, tweets by Kanye and Donald Trump — the two kings of the micro-blogging platform.





But there also tweets by HillaryClinton, Martha Stewart, Cher and just about every other person you might follow on Twitter. However, the most interesting category might be the “Super Rare” pieces which are all tweets deleted by the people behind them.

