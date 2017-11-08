Calling all ranch lovers — your salad dressing dreams are coming true in the best way

Looking for perfect Christmas gift for someone who loves ranch dressing? Well, look no further!

Hidden Valley Ranch has come out with a holiday outlet for what it calls “festive gifts for the ultimate ranch fan.”

The gifts include a Hidden Valley Ranch keg that holds 5 liters of ranch dressing. The keg is 9.7 inches tall and 6.3 inches wide. It has a price tag of $50.

Then there’s the “Not Your Ugly Christmas Sweater” that features a festive, red sweater with snowflakes and an image of a bottle of ranch dressing. The cost: $40.

And for the ultimate ranch fan, there’s the Hidden Valley Holiday Ranch Fountain, complete with a skirt.

It’s featured as a dipping machine that has a 2-pound capacity with four easy-to-assemble tiers. The price on the fountain comes in at $110.

You can check out all the Hidden Valley Ranch gifts by clicking HERE.