Camera catches crazy Russian dude rolling down the road in a bubble

Surveillance cameras are normally used in Russia to catch people jaywalking or drivers running red lights. But one camera in the Russian city of Perm caught a man rolling down a moderately busy road in a giant inflatable orb.

At first, it seems like a pretty uneventful scene. But then the man-filled-ball comes rolling into view and crosses a dangerous looking intersection. This is probably a normal day in Perm.

The ball the man uses is called a zorb, which is normally used in “Zorbing” — an activity that’s usually done on a large hill or a slope, although the large, air-filled balls can also float on water.



