Camera catches crazy Russian dude rolling down the road in a bubble
LiveLeak - Screenshot
Rare Humor

Camera catches crazy Russian dude rolling down the road in a bubble

Article will continue after advertisement

Surveillance cameras are normally used in Russia to catch people jaywalking or drivers running red lights. But one camera in the Russian city of Perm caught a man rolling down a moderately busy road in a giant inflatable orb.

At first, it seems like a pretty uneventful scene. But then the man-filled-ball comes rolling into view and crosses a dangerous looking intersection. This is probably a normal day in Perm.

RELATED: When a drunk neighbor stumbled home, the cameras were rolling — and so was he

The ball the man uses is called a zorb, which is normally used in “Zorbing” — an activity that’s usually done on a large hill or a slope, although the large, air-filled balls can also float on water.


Module Voice Image
Norman Quarrinton, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement