Cats love boxes, but they love laser pointer even more

A cat wouldn’t come out of a box, so its owner used a toy the feline wouldn’t be able to resist — a laser pointer.

Like most cats, this one couldn’t withstand the tempting laser, and it jumped out of the box and chased the shiny target, at one point running in circles after it. Even the German Shepherd joined in on the fun.

Not only did the laser pointer successfully get the cat out of the box, but it caused one adorable chase.



