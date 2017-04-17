“Champagne Taste” is the most bonkers music video you’ll see today

During our hunt for unsung hilarious YouTube videos, we came across this absolute gem. It took us a while to figure out what it is and why it exists, and to be honest, we’re still not really sure about the latter.

“Champagne Taste” is a song by Chicago-based duo UNIVORE. At first, we thought that maybe the song was intentionally bad. Maybe UNIVORE was trying to make a name for itself by purposely creating a bizarre song that’s about 4 minutes linger than it needs to be. But after browsing their website, it became apparent that they were being 100 percent serious when they recorded this song.





As crazy as the song is, it’s easily outmatched by the accompanying video. We’ve watched it several times, and we still have no idea what’s going on. All we see is a (presumably) French man who looks like a Dollar Tree Robert De Niro as he badly lip-syncs along to the song while sipping champagne. It’s completely bizarre, and we love it.