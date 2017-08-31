Check out the hilarious trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s new stand-up special

Jerry Seinfeld’s debut Netflix stand-up special will launch next month, and the streaming service has finally released a trailer.

In the teaser, Seinfeld returns to the suburban Long Island house in which he grew up. “Would I have been funnier if I grew up in Peoria in a whore house raised by prostitutes?” Seinfeld asks, referencing the Richard Pryor‘s upbringing. “Absolutely. But this is what I had to work with.”

Check out the trailer, and be sure to watch “Jerry Before Seinfeld” when it premieres on Netlix on Tuesday, September 19th.



