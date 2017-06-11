Check out this compilation of cute kids getting up close and personal with some crazy critters

Whatever you think about zoos as an adult, you can’t deny that kids love them! Sure, the animals are miserable and definitely don’t want to be there, but where else are you going to see a polar bear in what is essentially a fish tank?

The look on a kid’s face when they get close to an exotic animal for the first time in priceless, as are their reactions when the animals freak out at them. Thankfully, AFV has compiled these awesome clips of kids meeting animals into one adorable video.





So next time you take your kid the zoo: film everything!