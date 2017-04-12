Chris Rock says goodbye to his longtime friend Charlie Murphy

On Wednesday morning, comedian Charlie Murphy passed away from leukemia in a New York hospital. Murphy had been undergoing chemotherapy.

RELATED: The comedy world says goodbye to comedian Charlie Murphy, dead at 57

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

Throughout his long career, Murphy was known as a prolific stand up comedian and sometimes actor. Most audience will know him as the brother of comedy legend Eddie Murphy and for his work with Dave Chappelle on “Chappelle’s Show.”

Following news of Murphy’s death, fans and friends took to social media to remember Murphy. One of those friends was Chris Rock, who has been close with the Murphy family for several decades.





“We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP,” Rock wrote.

Press releases for Murphy would often cite Rock as referring to Murphy as “Eddie Murphy on acid.”

Rock and Murphy appeared together in the 1993 film “CB4.”