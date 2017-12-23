Menu
A picture of a recreated version of the showdown between James Bond and Goldfinger has hit the web, but this time it’s a showdown between a cat and Santa Clause, and the internet is loving it.


Christmas is almost here, and many people are feeling starting to feel Christmas fatigue, and that seems to include one cat who’s ready for a showdown with Santa. However, instead of a regular showdown with the holiday icon, this cat is ready to take him down 007 style.

A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @DryBertini, posted a picture of a cat ominously standing over a Santa Clause figurine and captioned it, “No, Mr. Claus. I expect you to die,” a spin on the classic “Goldfinger” line.

The internet loved the cat/Santa Clause showdown and responded with their own LOL-worthy tweets.

