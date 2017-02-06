Christopher Walken dramatically reading the lyrics to “Bye Bye Bye” was the stuff of Super Bowl ad lore

Every year, millions of Americans tune in to watch the Super Bowl. While most viewers are undoubtedly excited for the game, there’s also a big percentage of people who just tune in for the commercials!

This year didn’t disappoint. With great appearances from big-name celebs like Justin Bieber and LeBron James, there was plenty of entertainment to fill the time between plays. Though there were many great ads, only a handful were truly legendary — and Bai Antioxident Infusions really outshone the competition.

RELATED: Betty White and Abe Vigoda proved age is just a number in one of the best Super Bowl commercials ever





The hilarious 30-second spot opens with a shot of Christopher Walken, sharply dressed and seated in a lush living room complete with fireplace. In his unique, instantly recognizable voice, Walken begins to speak. “I Don’t want to make it tough/ I just want to tell you that I’ve had enough/ It might sound crazy but it ain’t no lie/ Baby bye bye bye.”

The camera then pans up to reveal that Walken is seated next to no other than Justin Timberlake. The two men then give a deadpan look into the camera as NSYNC’s classic hit song “Bye Bye Bye” begins to play in the background.

Bai uploaded their Super Bowl ad to YouTube on Feb. 5 and it has since garnered more than 420,000 views.