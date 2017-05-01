Clumsy puppy struggles to adjust to its new vest, with captivatingly adorable results

One of the few things that’s cuter than a puppy wearing adorable little puppy clothes is a puppy wearing adorable little puppy clothes that are are a little bit too big for them, falling all over the place as they struggle to figure out what the hell is happening — which is exactly what we see in this video.

RELATED: Cute spaniel mistakes algae for grass and ends up drenched

While the tiny dog’s new vest is very snazzy, it’s just completely impractical. Thankfully someone decided to film the dog’s cute mini freakout, while other humans point and laugh like the cruel beasts they are. It’s incredibly cute though.



