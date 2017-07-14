Clumsy woman loses balance while trying to take a selfie in an art gallery and pays an expensive price

A woman lost her balance trying to take a selfie at the 14th Factory in Los Angeles and knocked over a display, damaging $200,000 worth of art.

Security camera footage shows the woman crouching in front of a row of pedestals topped with sculptures. She loses her balance while crouching, knocking over the pedestal behind her, which then created a domino effect of pedestals falling. At least 10 pedestals were knocked over.





The museum said three sculptures were “permanently damaged.” The gallery is described as a “monumental, multiple-media, socially engaged art and documentary experience conceived by the Hong Kong-based British artist Simon Birch.” The exhibit, titled “Hypercaine,” features “a series of crowns created with different mediums.”