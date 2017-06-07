Cocky dad tries to show off to his kids on a trampoline, but this happens instead

A cocky dad trying to show off to his kids. Everything will go smoothly, right?

Wrong.

In the video, this dad tried to channel his child self after telling his kids how he got an “A” in trampolining in school, but his plan to show off on the trampoline backfired.

After jumping a few times and doing a flip, the dad bounced backward off the trampoline, over a fence and through his neighbor’s glass greenhouse.





Ouch.