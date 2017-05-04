Colbert doubles-down on his rhetoric after cries of #FireColbert circulated online

Stephen Colbert is known for being inflammatory, but on Monday night some said he took his satire a little too far, leading to a #FireColbert campaign on social media. In his opening monologue, he unleashed a barrage of insults on President Trump after the president gave the cold shoulder to Colbert’s fellow CBS employee, John Dickerson.

Colbert declared, “You attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer.” But the real kicker was the moment when he quipped, “the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c**k holster.”





RELATED: People are crying #FireColbert after his over-the-top rant targeting President Trump

The Putin comment was taken by some to be homophobic. Republican outlets, who have been eager to get their hands on the liberal Colbert led the #FireColbert charge. Breitbart declared, “Stephen Colbert unleashed a blistering, profanity-laced barrage of personal insults against President Donald Trump.” IJR went a step further and suggested that Colbert should be brought up on charges, writing, “Mr. Colbert went past the protections the First Amendment provides to comedians and other satirists, and should be taken to task for his actions.” Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos declared that “c**k holster is an okay alternative to mouth” and wrote on Facebook, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg should shut her c**k holster. Hillary lies every time she opens her c**k holster.”

But on Wednesday night’s show, Colbert doubled down on his rhetoric. He began his opening monologue, “I’m your host Stephen Colbert…am I still the host?” Colbert explained, “I was a little upset with Donald Trump for upsetting a friend of mine so at the end of my monologue I had a few choice insults for the president in return — I don’t regret that.”

RELATED: Stephen Colbert dedicated his opening monologue to Trump’s treatment of CBS’s John Dickerson

Colbert quipped, “I have jokes, he has the launch codes.” But the host did seem to back off his rhetoric a bit, saying “While I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be.” To fight off the homophobia charges, Colbert declared, “life is short and anyone that expresses their love in their own way is, to me, an American hero.”