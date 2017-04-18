Colbert puts on his best Alex Jones impression declaring, “I’m a skeleton wrapped in angry meat”

Far-right radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is back in the headlines this week after reports claimed that Jones is fighting an expensive custody battle for his children. In order to separate himself from his hot-tempered radio persona, Jones’ lawyers are arguing that he is playing a character on his show — a character who does not reflect who he is in real life.

The radio host has a huge audience, and his most important listener is President Trump. However, Stephen Colbert also has a pretty large audience (just don’t tell Jimmy Fallon) and on Monday night he decided to introduce the world to “Brainfight with Tuck Buckford,” which is his own version of “InfoWars with Alex Jones.”





On “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the host reported that Jones’ lawyers claim, “Alex Jones is playing a character and is a performance artist.” Colbert quipped, “I’m not sure that helps.” In what appeared to be a transition into his past work on “The Colbert Report,” Colbert admitted, “I feel for Alex Jones, everybody knows that for years I played a satirical right-wing character.”

However, instead Colbert switched gears and revealed his character, “Tuck Buckford.” Tuck certainly gives even the loud Alex Jones a run for his money.

