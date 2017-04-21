College football players create the pitch perfect parody of a sorority recruitment video

Members of the Vanderbilt Football team got a little creative in the off season and produced a video spoofing sorority-rush videos with hilarious precision.

The guys blow glitter, wave to the camera and lie on the ground holding hands and smiling, poses that will be familiar to anyone who’s seen the increasingly impressive sorority recruitment videos.

The football players’ video includes a bit of dialogue including a pretend-spat between two of the members.

“Why are you always tearing us apart?” one asks mid-tempest.





Tight end Sam Dobbs, who hails from Fairburn, posted it on his channel but it’s clearly a team effort.