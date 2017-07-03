CollegeHumor’s newest video, “The Straightest Dude Ever,” is pure nut-tapping gold

“He’s one of those straight guys that’s always shoving it in your face.”

That’s how one guy describes John, the main character in CollegeHumor’s newest video, “The Straightest Dude Ever,” who shows up to a party and asserts his straightness.

He does pull-ups on the door frame as he enters the house, play punches one of the party’s hosts and asks if the fuse box needs fixing. It’s just getting started, though.





John then “nut taps” the same host he punched while making sure to declare “no homo” before asking for a lighter and if the guys he’s talking to saw “the game” last night. After that, he shoots an invisible basketball and walks away.

“Oh man, that guy’s so straight he doesn’t even finish conversations properly,” the other host says.

John does a lot of other straight things, including doing rap arms without even rapping, playing the air drums and inspecting the TV, but be sure to watch the entire video to get a full dose of who another character calls “as straight as a long piece of dried spaghetti.”