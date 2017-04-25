Comedian relives his worst plane experience ever on “Conan”

Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani decided to relive a traumatizing event when he was a guest on “Conan.” Back in December of 2016, the “Silicon Valley” star live-tweeted a horrendous airplane experience that involved someone removing his pants and leaving very little to the imaginations of his fellow passengers. The man then decided to sit in an aesthetically displeasing position, with little regard for the comfort of those around him.

Tweet storm. I was on a plane a couple of days ago. A guy took off his jeans & lounged around in his boxers with his feet up on the wall. pic.twitter.com/CHcsWXnlNB — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 28, 2016

“You know how some people take their shoes off, and that’s like, so uncool?” Nanjiani asked Conan O’Brien. “He took his pants off, and then he put his legs up. And he’s up front so everybody that comes in is greeted by this defiant fleshy ‘V’, everybody has to walk by it, children […] And I was like, what’s going to happen?”





But in the end, nothing crazy happened, and Nanjiani confessed that he didn’t want to make a scene.

“You know you think like, when the situation is right, you’re gonna stand up and do something? It was that day I understood, I am no hero,” he told O’Brien. “But if some shit goes down, I will tweet about it.”