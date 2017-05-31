Common decency became an afterthought when a 100 people shared their favorite NSFW insults

This profanity-laden WatchCut Video video features 100 people sharing some of their favorite foul-mouthed insults.

Some of the participants are more confident than others. It’s evident that some people had a lot of pent up frustration that they needed to vent, and they seemed grateful for the opportunity to be able to so in front of a camera.

But other people didn’t seem as interested. “I don’t like being mean,” one of the participants claims, before eventually being persuaded to let rip by a voice off camera.





A lot of people got creative with their insults and used the reliable random adjective/random noun formula. Others decided to use some tried and tested burns like “I’d challenge you to a battle of wits, but I see that you’re unarmed.”

This is an oddly enjoyable video full bad language and angry people — two of our favorite things!