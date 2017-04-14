Conan introduces “United Groundlines” where you can “drag the friendly ground”

United Airlines was thrown into a public relations nightmare this week when a video of a man being dragged off his flight went viral. Their stock has plummeted and the passenger’s lawyer has said there may be a lawsuit.

The company has also become the butt of jokes all over the internet. Even the late night hosts are getting in on the public torching. On Thursday night, Conan O’Brien ran a faux commercial for “United Groundlines.” Unlike its sister airline, United Groundlines doesn’t even claim to be efficient. Their pilots are happy to point out landmarks like the Grand Canyon as they drag you past them. It’s just like flying; in fact, there are even snacks and in-drag shopping, just don’t expect to make it to your destination at a reasonable time.





