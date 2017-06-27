Confused about Trumpcare? Brush up on Congress with this “Schoolhouse Rock” classic

The American Health Care Act is enough to give any American a headache. People haven’t yelled this much over a 142-page document since the last time the politicians in Washington, D.C., tried to do anything. Right now, the Trumpcare bill has passed the House of Representatives, and Republicans are trying to rally support for the Senate version. Then it would go back to the House and finally to President Trump’s desk.

It’s a pretty confusing process; but thankfully, “Schoolhouse Rock” is here to make you understand the way this works. “I’m Just a Bill” debuted in 1976, and even D.C. politicians love it. In 2007, then-Senator Jeff Sessions spent three hours on the floor of the Senate debating in front of a giant poster of the bill on the steps of the Capitol.



