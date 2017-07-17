Corey Feldman uses a hoverboard to take his eccentric on-stage antics to a new level of weirdness

As this YouTube video — uploaded to YouTube by Mitchell Wiggs — demonstrates, former child star and ’80s darling Corey Feldman clearly hasn’t calmed down since his bizarre viral performance on “The Today Show” last year.

Feldman’s all-female backing band, Corey’s Angels, are jamming away on stage while their front man prances around the stage on a hoverboard and moves his limbs around in a weird way that almost resembles dancing but definitely can not be classified as dancing.





It’s almost as good as his “Today” performance. But not quite.