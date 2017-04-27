Rare Humor

Cute spaniel mistakes algae for grass and ends up drenched

Dogs are great. They provide us with companionship and endless hours of entertainment. Take the little spaniel in this video for example.

The video — which was uploaded in 2016 by YouTube user macraptor56 — features an adorable spaniel, who gets the shock of his life when he tries to chase some ducks.

He runs head first into a pond, after thinking the soft, flimsy algae was hard, firm grass. The look on his face as he exits the pond drenched in dirty pond water is hilarious.


