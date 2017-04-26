Cute toddler discovers that golf is a lot harder than it looks

This adorable little dude learned the hard way that golf is not the kind of sport you can just pick up and play. Hours of practice are required before you’re even able to swing, let alone play 18 holes.

His reaction to not being able to hit the ball first time is as cute as it is funny. He eventually gives up and tries to headbutt the ball. It’s his parents’ fault for throwing him in a the deep end. He needs a few years of mini golf under his belt before he’s ready for the real thing.



