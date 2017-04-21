D.L. Hughley and George Lopez memorialize their friend Charlie Murphy

Earlier this month the comedy world mourned the passing of comedian Charlie Murphy. Murphy was a friend to all in the world of comedy and his roles on the “Chappelle’s Show” made him a household name.

On Thursday, comedians D.L. Hughley and George Lopez showed off new tattoos reading “darkness,” a tribute to the late Murphy. In a skit on “Chappelle’s Show,” Murphy joked that Rick James called him “darkness” because of his dark complexion.





TMZ reported that Lopez and Hughley were in New York City for Murphy’s funeral when they decided to get the ink.

Tonight we honored #Darkness @therealcharliemurphy @comedygetdown @affioncrockett @nealbrennan #davechappelle @donnellrawlings @cedtheentertainer @realdlhughley #thatswhatsup A post shared by George 🇲🇽 Lopez (@georgelopez) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Lopez has been in the news lately after he blew up at a show when one of his jokes didn’t go over well. Then in February he criticized the Trump administration on Instagram.