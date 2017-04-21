D.L. Hughley and George Lopez memorialize their friend Charlie Murphy
instagram/realdlhughley
Rare Humor

D.L. Hughley and George Lopez memorialize their friend Charlie Murphy

Article will continue after advertisement

Earlier this month the comedy world mourned the passing of comedian Charlie Murphy. Murphy was a friend to all in the world of comedy and his roles on the “Chappelle’s Show” made him a household name.

RELATED: Charlie Murphy was remembered fondly at his funeral by fellow comedians

On Thursday, comedians D.L. Hughley and George Lopez showed off new tattoos reading “darkness,” a tribute to the late Murphy. In a skit on “Chappelle’s Show,” Murphy joked that Rick James called him “darkness” because of his dark complexion.


TMZ reported that Lopez and Hughley were in New York City for Murphy’s funeral when they decided to get the ink.

RELATED: Adam Sandler said he was “always happy” to see Charlie Murphy

Lopez has been in the news lately after he blew up at a show when one of his jokes didn’t go over well. Then in February he criticized the Trump administration on Instagram.

Module Voice Image
Alex Thomas, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement