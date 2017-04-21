Dana Carvey shows off Johnny Carson, Michael Caine, Al Gore and Bernie Sanders impressions

Dana Carvey has starred in a number of films, including “Wayne’s World” and “Master of Disguise,” but Carvey will probably always be known as the best impression man in the business. In his comedy specials, he does impersonations of just about every politician, actor and celebrity who has ever walked the earth.

On Thursday night, Carvey stopped by “Conan,” and the star explained that he’s perfected what he calls “micro-impressions.” Rather than take on the role of a character for a longer piece, Carvey places his character in tiny instances. At Conan’s request, he rattles off a few of his favorites, which include Michael Caine in Kindergarten, Bernie Sanders on the “Pirates of the Carribean” ride in Disney World–yelling that “the whole system is rigged! The pirates aren’t real!”





