Daughter gets upset at dad for farting in the car in this gut-busting video

This girl gets incredibly upset after her dad farts in the car, and thankfully the hilarious exchange was caught on video.

After farting, the dad locks in the windows, which causes the girl to get hysterical.

“All I did was lock the windows,” the dad says.

“You farted! You’re mean,” his daughter responds.

“Are you mad because I farted?” he asks.

The girl, who is crying at this point over her dad’s stinky fart, calls out for her mom. We aren’t sure what her mom could do to relieve the situation other than convince her dad to open the windows. But at this point, the damage from his fart has already been done. Poor girl.



