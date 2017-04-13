Dave Chappelle joins John Mayer on stage to pay tribute to Charlie Murphy

Dave Chappelle joined forces with musician John Mayer — who is two weeks into his “The Search For Everything Tour” — in Columbus, Ohio, last night. Mayer brought Chappelle on stage towards the end of his concert, before his encore performance of “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me.” The pair bantered about their unlikely friendship for a few minutes, before Chappelle asked Mayer to perform “The Search For Everything” in honor of Chappelle’s good friend and “Chappelle’s Show” co-star, Charlie Murphy, who passed away from leukemia earlier this week.

Thanks to Brian Midkiff, who filmed the whole thing, you can see how the tribute unfolded.