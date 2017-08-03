David Alan Grier shares the history of discrimination against white people, from the NBA to Tyler Perry movies

Tony-nominated performer, David Alan Grier, stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday with a very important message regarding discrimination.

Inspired by the Justice Departments plans to investigate what they call “intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions,” Grier jokingly and sarcastically proclaimed that discrimination against white people has been rampant since the 1700s, and urged black people to stop.

RELATED: McConaughey & Elba is our new favorite bromance, and this video of them asking each other random questions is everything

“It all started back in the 1700s when black people took all the seats on the slave ships for themselves, leaving room only for a few white people up top,” Grier begins.





He goes on to claim that white people are discriminated against in major sectors of the economy, like the NBA, hip-hop and, of course, Tyler Perry movies.

He ends the speech by urging people to call Washington.

This Washington:

“Let’s make it right. Let’s make it white,” Grier concluded his tongue-in-cheek speech with.