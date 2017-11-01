“David Letterman” and “Magnum, P.I.” perform a metal version of a song from “Frozen”

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was the guest-host for the Oct. 31st edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” he completely nailed the Halloween theme — by showing up in a terrifyingly accurate David Letterman costume.

“I’m Dave Grohl dressed as Dave Letterman sitting in for Jimmy Kimmel, it’s confusing, I get it, especially if you’re home watching right now stoned to the bone,” the guest host said.

He went on to perform a rocking version of “Do You Want To Build a Snowman” from the movie “Frozen” with one of its star, Kristen Bell — who was dressed up as Tom Selleck’s 80s TV icon Magnum P.I.





“If I were to jam a song with you, I would become like the coolest dad,” Grohl admitted, after informing Bell that his kids were huge “Frozen” fans.

The former Nirvana drummer then sprinted to the drum kit, joining house band Cleto and the Cletones for a twisted metal version of the song, which bled into Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”

“I tuck you in, warm within, keep you free from sin/ Until the snowman he comes,” Bell growled, changing the lyrics of the original 1991 track.

Check out the performance below:

In the same episode, Grohl also interviewed fellow rocker Alice Cooper — appropriate, given that it was Halloween.