David Spade and “Cash Me Outside” teen trade shots on Instagram

She’s at it again.

Danielle Bregoli, also known as the “Cash Me Outside, Howbow Dah” teen, caught the internet’s attention after appearing on a segment on “Dr. Phil” last year, and she’s been taking the world by storm ever since. The 14-year-old has almost nine million Instagram followers and is reportedly getting her own television show.

And now she’s back in the news after trading shots with comedian David Spade on Instagram.

Spade posted a picture of him with Bregoli in which the teen doesn’t look too thrilled. In the caption, he joked, “Unfortunately she stopped being famous 5 minutes before this was taken.”





Bregoli, not someone to back down from a fight, responded by posting on her own Instagram and claiming she thought Spade was a waiter.