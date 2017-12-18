Menu
Dec. 18, 2017, is the 20th anniversary of Chris Farley’s passing, and comedian David Spade marked the occasion by sharing a touching tribute to his old friend.


“20 years ago today,” Spade wrote alongside an image of his fellow “SNL” alum on Instagram.

20 years ago today.

A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on

In 1995, “Tommy Boy” was unleashed on American filmgoers and helped solidify the comedy duo of Farley and Spade.

The two friends had become close on the set of “Saturday Night Live” and thanks to the 1995 film were looked at as inseparable by their fans.

Sadly the two only made one more film together after “Tommy Boy,” 1996’s “Black Sheep.”

YouTube channel CineFix took several of the key plot points out of the classic comedy and made this trailer from them, outlining a pretty compelling plot for a drama. It took some creative editing, since we’re pretty sure there’s no way to get pathos out of Farley lighting a guy’s desk on fire.

RELATED: This scene from “Tommy Boy” epitomizes the genius of Chris Farley

During a 2015 appearance on “Conan,” actor David Spade delighted comedy fans by explaining how one of comedy’s greatest bits was born.

For fans of “Tommy Boy,” Chris Farley’s sing-song moment known as “fat guy in a little coat” is one of the stand-out moments of the film, and it’s still parodied two decades after its release.

According to Spade, the bit, which involves the portly Farley putting on an article of Spade’s clothing, originated during late-night writing sessions on “Saturday Night Live” and would always crack up the two dear friends.

The bit became so legendary that Spade began telling Farley to stop doing it.

“I’d go, ‘If this is fat guy in little coat, it’s not funny anymore, I don’t like it,’ and he goes ‘No, it’s not — I’m working on new stuff,’” Spade told Conan.

“And I’d turn around, and he had my little Levi jacket on, and he goes, ‘Fat guy in a little coat! Don’t you quit on it!’”

