Delta Air Lines kicked Ann Coulter out of her pre-booked, extra legroom seat — and Twitter had an absolute field day

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter had an airline-inspired Twitter freakout on Saturday evening. To be fair to Coulter, it sounds like she experienced quite an ordeal. Apparently, the Delta Air Lines forced her to vacate the extra legroom seat that she had pre-booked, so that someone else could sit in it.

Suckiest @Delta moved me from my PRE-BOOKED SEAT & gave it to some woman, not elderly, child, or sick. I have pictures so don’t lie, @Delta! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat: pic.twitter.com/iDNB8xXXOd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

RELATED: Kellyanne Conway decided to bring flashcards to an interview, and you better believe the internet had a ball

These were just a few of many tweets sent out by Coulter after the incident, and it’s safe to say she was not happy. But if you’re familiar with Coulter, you’ll know that she’s a fairly controversial figure who gets under the skin of many people from all sides of the political spectrum — so nobody was particularly surprised when a large section of the Twitterverse began to incessantly mock her after during, and after the meltdown.





Congratulations to Ann Coulter on being so awful that people are actually siding with an airline. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 16, 2017

UNSPOKEN TRANSIT RULE: Please give up your seat for the elderly or pregnant. Please take the seat if it's Ann Coulter. — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) July 16, 2017

If they'd sell Ann Coulter's prebooked airline seat just imagine how much they spit in her live mice and crickets

snake joke — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) July 16, 2017

Poor Ann couldn’t catch a break! First she gets kicked out of he precious extra legroom seat, then she gets bombarded with snarky — but hilarious — tweets from professional comedians and wannabe professional comedians.

Poor Ann Coulter… Delta took a seat that was rightfully yours and gave it to someone else? Imagine how that felt to Merrick Garland. — Sedrick R. Gilbert (@srgLIVEinHD) July 16, 2017

Ann Coulter="Blacks need to get over their victim mentality"

Ann Coulter has to change seats on Delta="Oh my God, I'm being victimized!" — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 16, 2017

Sadly, not everyone was as original as the people above. Way too many people grabbed that low-hanging fruit — but let’s be real, sometimes the low hanging fruit tastes the sweetest.

I know, right? I guess her broom was out of commission. — Tom Sepulveda (@TomSepulveda) July 16, 2017

save some money and use your broom next time — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) July 15, 2017

Get it, guys? She’s Ann Coulter is a witch and witches usually use brooms to fly!

Did your broom stop working? — Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) July 15, 2017

Poor little snowflake. Was your broom out of commission? Couldn't have happened to a more deserving person. Get over yourself. — chris (@cw13131313) July 16, 2017

The takeaway for me on this whole @AnnCoulter thing is we learned she doesn't always travel by broom. https://t.co/c54NTn24rX — Ted Perry (@TheTeditorial) July 16, 2017

So. Many. Broom jokes.

Hey @AnnCoulter

Why were you flying Delta? Was your broom in the shop? https://t.co/tXdc7FCdWf — ImpeachTrump (@dumptrump33) July 16, 2017

My bad…. I always thought Ann Coulter travelled by her broom — Maxine Baptiste (@brownsugar7878) July 16, 2017

As a Delta shareholder, I would prefer she fly on a broom. — JWG (@regugator) July 16, 2017

Seriously, search “Ann Coulter broom” on Twitter. You’re in for a treat!