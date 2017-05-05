Do you remember this classic film with Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase and John Candy?

Dan Aykroyd and John Candy made a lot of movies; however, the pair have only been in a handful of films together. One of the best the pair put together was the classic “Great Outdoors” in 1988, but they also had a hilarious time with “Nothing But Trouble” in 1991. While “Nothing But Trouble” had a star studded cast, featuring Demi Moore and Chevy Chase, it has seemed to drop almost completely out of the public conscience.

In this classic scene, a haggled Dan Aykroyd invites Demi Moore and Chevy Chase to dinner–though to be more accurate, the pair have been kidnapped. Eldona, a young woman played by John Candy woos Chase and treats the group to some of the strangest delicacies they’ve ever hat the misfortune of seeing.

