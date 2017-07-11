Dog chases after bubbles and pops them in this adorable video

Kids aren’t the only ones who enjoy playing with bubbles. Even dogs can get in on the bubble blowing fun.

This video shows an adorable pup running around its backyard and chasing bubbles in his backyard. Once he tracks down a bubble, he leaps in the air and pops it with his mouth. Not only is he getting exercise, but he’s having fun while doing it.

The video, both cute and hilarious, is in super slow motion, so we get to watch the pup’s face as he runs after the bubbles and pops them. You’ll want to pause this one a lot to get some good freeze frames of the dog’s hilarious expressions.



