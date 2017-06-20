Donald Trump Jr. follows Seth Rogen on Twitter, so the actor has been shooting off direct messages to the first son

If you’re not on Twitter, you’re probably doing it right. The social media platform is best characterized as a hybrid of the people who stand outside tire shops and scream sales prices at you and the pundits screaming at each other on Fox or CNN. But our president and his son, Donald Trump Jr., are both rather prolific tweeters.

On Monday night, actor Seth Rogen, who’s also a prolific tweeter with over 6 million followers, stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and revealed that he’s been trolling Donald Trump Jr. via Twitter. The president’s oldest son follows Rogen on Twitter, making it possible for the actor to message the real estate mogul. Here are the direct messages that he’s sent.





Colbert revealed that Donald Trump Jr. also follows him on Twitter, so the host shot off his own direct message. Stephen wrote, “How about we all chill together and burn one? Don’t tell James Franco.”

Unfortunately, neither of the enterprising funnymen received a response to their message. Rogen declared, “If that doesn’t work, what will?”

Seth Rogen is actually from Vancouver, and Trump supporters constantly encourage him to “go back to Canada.” However, the actor is sticking it out, saying, “I haven’t been tempted, although right now Canada is looking pretty sexy. Our prime minister is the most bangable guy.”