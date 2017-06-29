Driver accidentally hits gas and his car goes slamming through parking barrier

It’s never good to accidentally hit the gas when you mean brake, but this driver did so at a time when you especially don’t want to.

While approaching a parking barrier and attempting to press on the brake pedal, the driver instead hits the gas by mistake, sending the car slamming through the barrier. It seems as though the damage to both the parking barrier and car looks minimal, as the barrier comes right back down after being hit.





Still, accidentally hitting the gas can definitely cause feelings of panic and stress. Thankfully everyone and everything seems to be okay after this incident. Granted, they probably won’t feel as good once they get a fine for paring without paying.