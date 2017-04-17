Eddie Izzard is going on tour to promote his new book “Believe Me”

Stand-up comedy veteran Eddie Izzard has announced the release of his first book, “Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death and Jazz Chickens,” which will be released on June 13. In the memoir, Izzard will recount “the dizzying rise he made from the streets of London to West End theaters, to Wembley Arena, Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl.”

RELATED: This comic told the most offensive joke he’s ever written, and our jaws are still on the floor

Izzard will be embarking on a small tour to support the book, during which he’ll perform stand-up, share personal photos, read passages from the memoir and answer questions from the audience. Tickets are on sale now.





Eddie Izzard – 2017 Book Tour dates

6/14 The Town Hall New York, NY presented by The Strand

6/15 Lincoln Theatre Washington DC presented by Politics and Prose

6/18 Dobson HS Aud Phoenix, AZ presented by Changing Hands

6/20 The Moore Theatre Seattle, WA presented by Third Place Books

6/21 Nourse Theatre San Francisco, CA presented by The Booksmith

6/22 John Hancock Hall Boston, MA presented by Harvard Book Store